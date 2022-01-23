Ishqbaaz Fame Mansi Srivastava Gets Married to Boyfriend Kapil Tejwani; See Their Wedding Photos

Television actress Mansi Srivastava who is well known for the show Ishqbaaz tied the knot with her boyfriend Kapil Tejwani on Saturday, January 22. The event was attended by their close friends and family members and the pictures of the gorgeous bride and groom are doing the rounds on the internet. Mansi’s Ishqbaaz co-stars were also present at the wedding and they too shared pictures with the couple.

For her big day, the actress chose a bright red lehenga. She donned red choodas like a traditional Indian bride and kept the jewellery minimal. The groom, on the other hand, wore a blue and gold embroidered sherwani.

Mansi’s co-star Surbhi Chandna took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of photos with the bride. She wrote, “From Ms to Mrs Finally "

Actress Shrenu Parikh penned a heartwarming note for the newlyweds. She wrote on Instagram, “Yeh lo… khol Di yaadon ki tijori!. Just saying… so many people are missing in the pictures Cz we got busy in enjoying the wedding so much!

. It was a dream wedding for Each one of us!.Here’s to a Happily ever after @dearmansi @visualsbykapil"

Her other co-stars Nehalaxmi Iyer and Mreenal Deshraj, too, shared glimpses from the wedding ceremony. Take a look at what they have been posting.

Here is a video from their Haldi ceremony:

Meanwhile, for her Haldi ceremony, Mansi chose a pink chiffon saree and Kapil twinned with her in a pink kurta. For her sangeet, she chose a white lehenga.

Kapil and Mansi Srivastav met while shooting for a commercial a couple of years ago. However, they had lost touch and reconnected after seven years. The couple started dating in 2019.

We wish Mansi and Kapil a happily married life!

