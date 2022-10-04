'Island Girl' Surbhi Chandnan’s Thailand Diaries Will Make You Plan a Trip Soon

Television actress Surbhi Chandna has become a popular face in the entertainment industry. She has taken fans into a laughter riot with her bubbly character Sweety in the cult classic show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. An avid social media user, Surbhi keeps her fans posted on her whereabouts. She often shares snippets of her glamorous photoshoots or treats fans with her vacay pictures.

Recently, the actress has dropped glimpses from her travel diaries to Thailand that have created an online buzz. Surbhi called herself an “Island Girl" and captioned the snaps, “Day 1 in Koh Samui."

Advertisement

Exuding beach vibes, Surbhi donned a bright pink sweetheart-neck bralette and clubbed it with tropical print floral bottoms. She struck several candid poses for the click, looking pretty in pink. She tucked a beautiful frangipani flower behind her ear, rounding off her pool-ready look.

Surbhi flaunted her toned legs for the following clicks, posing in the pool waters, in the poolside lounge, and in front of her lavish resort. She clubbed her “Island-girl" look with a layered gold-plated necklace and minimal makeup. Tying her hair in a tight bun and sporting a shade of glossy pink lipstick, Surbhi looked no less than a Hawaiian beauty.

Top showsha video

The moment Surbhi uploaded the pictures on the photo-sharing platform, fans couldn’t stop gushing. They showered oodles of praise on her. “Killing it," wrote one user. “Looking so cuteeeeee" lavished another.

Advertisement

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Sonya Samoor also rued the fact of not being there with her. “I need to be there with you," she wrote.

Besides blessing our eyes with her stunning pictures, Surbhi is a brilliant actress who has previously worked in notable serials like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, and Naagin 5. On the work front, the 33-year-old is currently portraying the role of a young and independent mother in the television show Sherdil Shergill. She is cast opposite television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar. Sherdil Shergill is presently airing on the television channel Colors.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here