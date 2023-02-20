Not only in Maharashtra but the entire nation is celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj today. It is the birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Every year, on February 19, Shivaji Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated to honour the great warrior king’s contributions to reviving the Maratha Empire and to pay tribute to his rich legacy.

On this occasion, Israel’s Ministry of Culture has proposed to name a road in Israel after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Marathi film director Digpal Lanjekar has shared an Instagram post and revealed the same. While posting a few pictures with Kobbi Shoshani and wrote, “Israel! In this country that went from persecution to strength, there is immense curiosity about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As a part of it, the Ministry of Culture of Israel has put a proposal to name a road in Israel after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj the government. The Consulate of Israel is collecting information about Shivaraya by talking to people who share the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in various fields. According to the invitation from the Consulate office, Consul general Mr Kobbi Shoshani met.

“At that time, there was a discussion with him about Shiv Raya’s exciting administrative qualities and related incidents. After hearing the issues raised by Dikpal Lanjekar during this discussion Mr Kobbi praised Shivaraya. He was given an English copy of the book translated by Krishnarao Arjun Keluskar and a souvenir of Maharaja’s Jiretopa from Shri. Dikpal Lanjekar visited."

He further added, “May the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continue to be resounding in Trikhand, and may the samadhi continue to be offered by us in this Shivayajna. Jai Shivarai."

On the professional front, after impressing the audience with the series of movies on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his army, starting from Farzand, Fatteshikast, Pawankhind and Sher Shivraj, actor-director Digpal Lanjekar has announced the fifth part of the series which is titled as Subhedar.

Chinmay Mandlekar, also a film producer, posted on Instagram to inform his fans and followers of the news. While sharing this news, he wrote, “The great story of Mahavira who carved his name on time."

