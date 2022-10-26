‘It Definitely Fell Off At The End’: Maisie Williams Agrees With Fans On Game of Thrones Finale

The ending of Games of Thrones turned out quite controversial among the fans. Actress Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark on the Emmy-winning HBO Fantasy show, seemed to be of one mind with the fans. During a live stream on Twitch, the actress shared what she truly felt about the series finale. “It definitely fell off at the end," she said. Referring to Eddard Stark, Arya’s father, Maisie added, “But it started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died, yet I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story."

Joined by her brother James Williams, the actress also added that it was recently that she got to re-watch the show. She said, “Honestly, it kinda popped off. I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life."

Maisie also talked about her character Arya, whom she believed to be queer. She also mentioned that she at times “resented" the character during puberty, reported Yahoo. It took the actress by surprise when she found that the final season had a heterosexual sex scene with Arya. To her, it seemed to stray from the character arc.

Fans believe it has everything to do with the author of the series, George R.R. Martin not being consulted for the final seasons. Showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff came under fire for deviating so much from the scripts that fans called for a remake of the final season.

The author revealed that while he was consulted for scripts and casting for the first four seasons of the series, he was then out of the loop. “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop," he said according to Yahoo.

It seems, however, HBO is not making the same mistake with the prequel of the show, House of the Dragon. HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys had stated that Martin would remain an integral part of the new series. He called the author the co-creator of House of the Dragon with showrunner Ryan J. Condal. Casey also said, “George, for us, in this process has been a really valuable resource. He is literally the creator of this world. He is its historian, its creator, its keeper. And so I can’t imagine doing a show that he didn’t believe in or didn’t endorse."

Season one of House of the Dragon aired its finale on Sunday. While critics pointed out minor flaws, it delivered a strong wrap-up for the season. However, it would not be until 2024 that the series returns.

