IT Dept Raids Viruman Distributors Sakthivel, Probe Underway

The IT department conducted raids at the Sakthivel company, the official distributor of the movie Viruman. The firm distributes the films produced by Suriya and the films he buys. Sakthivel movies are dominantly released in Tamil Nadu. As per the agencies, a team of seven officers reached the company office and searched the premises.

The Income Tax department raid started at 5 am. Other officials of the department are searching for Sakthivel’s partners. The hit list of the IT department comprises actor Suriya and his relative SR Prabhu, Gnanavel Raja, actor Karthi’s friend Prince Pichar Laxman and financier Anbuch Chezhiyan. The production house of Sakthivel, the Shakti Film Factory, is also under investigation.

A similar investigation by the Income Tax department is underway for Kalaipuli S. Thanu, Sathyajyothi Thiagarajan, and distributors Mannar and S. Bicher Seenu. Speculation is rife at this could act as a barrier to the release of the movie Viruman. Viruman will hit the theatres on August 31, coinciding with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Talking about the movie, Viruman is touted to be a family drama. It is set up in a village area. For the shooting, the crew travelled extensively to the regions of Theni and Madurai. The movie talks about the importance of relationships and family in life. Viruman stars Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and Karunas. The director’s daughter Aditi Shankar will play a role opposite Karthi.

On the management front, it is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under their 2D entertainment banner. Viruman’s soundtracks are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The rights to Viruman’s song are shared with Sony Music India. Viruman will have a tussle with Pisasu 2. The horror drama film is directed by Mysskin.

