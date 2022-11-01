'It Doesn't Matter...': Mahalakshmi's Post For Husband Ravindra Chandrasekhar is Viral

Producer Ravindra Chandrasekhar and actress Mahalakshmi celebrated their first Diwali after marriage. Before Diwali, Ravindra surprised Mahalakshmi by gifting her a car. Mahalakshmi posted pictures of the car on social media. And then the actress posted a picture of Ravindra sitting inside a car.

“It doesn’t matter where you are going, it’s who you have beside you," she said. In the picture, Mahalakshmi was resting her head on Ravindra’s shoulders. As a background song, she set Visiri, a romantic song by Shashaa Tirupati and Sid Sriram from the movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

In the post, Ravindra also expressed his love for his lady. He commented, “It’s not important how much you are happy now.. Very much important is how much you make the one beside you happy..my Mahalakshmi happy." Are you interested to know the catch of the comment? Mahalakshmi replied with a heart and kiss emoticons to her hubby’s comment.

The duo’s admirers were also happy to see the brewing love between the two. A user wrote, “Your beauty is meaningless without that wonderful personality. Deserve to be respected both." Another penned “Be happy always. My favourite couples. Nice to see you enjoying your married life."

Recently, the couple went live on Instagram to put a full stop to trollers. Many people were questioning why a lady like Mahalakshmi would marry Ravindra Chandrasekhar. Critics predicted for the sake of money, she married Ravindra.

Undeterred by this, the duo went live and requested everyone not to mock them. The Anbe Vaa actress in her 2-minute session said that not only Ravindra, no one should be insulted.

