'It Feels Good When...': Jr NTR Reacts to Audience's Positive Reviews of Bimbisara

Jr NTR, who is basking in the success of RRR, has praised and thanked the audience for their support of Bimbisara, which stars Nandamuri Kalyan in the lead. Sharing a heartfelt note, Jr NTR congratulated the team. “Hearing great things about #Bimbisara. It feels good when people enjoy a film with the sort of enthusiasm we felt while watching it for the first time.’’

He further said “.@NANDAMURIKALYAN anna you are irreplaceable as King Bimbisara. @DirVassishta handled the film like a pro. The legendary @mmkeeravaani garu is the backbone of #Bimbisara. Shoutout to all the actors and technicians who made this a success.’’

On Friday, Nandamuri Kalyan’s Bimbisara hit the screens. The tweet came against the backdrop of the good response Bimbisara received from the audience. Many cine buffs shared their reviews of the movie. And if Twitter comments are anything to go by, the audience loved the film and its direction.

The teaser of Bimbisara, directed by Mallidi Vashisht, received a good response from the audience. Bimbisara is a historical drama about a king named Bimbisara, who ruled the Magadha Empire and belonged to the Haryanka dynasty. He was born in 558 BC. Historians believe that at the age of 15, Bimbisara ascended the throne and then ruled for the next 49 years.

When the trailer of Bimbisara was released, fans were thunderstruck to visualise such visual effects and sound. At the start it was written, “Time travels from evil to good.’’ It was the trailer that gave the audience the hint of the dual role of Kalyan Ram.

The two had two distinct roles — one a historical and then a contemporary incarnation of the same character. Bimbisara casts Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy. The film was bankrolled by Kalyam Ram NTR Arts.

