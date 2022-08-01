'It Felt Like...': Neetha Ashok on her Kannada Debut With Vikrant Rona

Kannada actress Neetha Ashok has shared her experience of her debut Kannada movie, Vikrant Rona, wherein she played the role of Aparna Ballal. Speaking with the media, she recalled the time she received a message from Kiccha Sudeep for the movie.

Neetha said that at first, she thought it was a prank but later trusted it. She said, “Sudeep choosing me for a role in Vikrant Rona is an honour and a blessing, but it came with a huge responsibility. A superstar, with 26 years of experience taking the effort to reach a newbie like me shows his greatness. It was his belief in me that made this possible."

Neetha praised the director Nirup Bhandari, who trusted her and made her attend all the workshops for her character. She affirmed that it was indeed a roller coaster journey, adding that everyone was nice to her and she learned a lot from Kiccha Sudeep. Neetha said, “It felt like I was gifted a golden spoon."

Neetha Ashok’s journey from the small screen to the silver screen was not like any other actor’s. She has worked in many prominent shows in the Hindi and Kannada belts. Before her debut in the film industry, Neetha made her name in the television industry. She has worked in the shows like Yashodhe, she was the lead actress in the show.

Daily soaps like Naa Ninna Bidalaare, Aashiyan, and Neelambari had Neetha in special and prominent roles. In 2019, she portrayed the role of Lavanya in her debut movie Jabardasth Shankara. The movie was directed by Devadas Kapikad.

