One of the biggest Tamil hits in the 2000s was Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and directed by P Vasu. The film was in the middle of a chain of remakes surrounding a single plot. It was a remake of Vasu’s Kannada film Apthamitra, which itself was loosely based on the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. In turn, Bollywood remade Chandramukhi as Bhool Bhulaiyya, which starred Akshay Kumar and Bengali cinema remade it as Rajmahal.

Rajinikanth tasted failure with the big budget film Baba in 2002 but he redeemed himself with Chandramukhi. A smash hit, the film was elevated with Jyothika’s terrifying performance as a woman with multiple personality disorders and Rajinikanth’s unparalleled swag, not to mention a fabulous comedy track with Vadivelu. The movie was a smash hit and for many years, fans have been demanding a sequel of the film. And finally, fans are getting what they have been wanting for years. It is really interesting how even after 30 years, the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu is being cashed on with remakes and sequels of remakes.

Last year, we had a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now director P Vasu is helming the sequel, which stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut. According to reports, it is just a spiritual sequel to the original and will have no connection to the original. None of the original actors except Vadivelu is returning for Chandramukhi 2.

Vadivelu and his comedy track in the original was one of the main reasons for its success and fans are elated with his inclusion in the sequel. Some stills from the sets of Chandramukhi have been posted by Lyca Productions as well as actresses Radhika Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar who also star in the film. Take a look at the stills.

The shooting was wrapped recently and looks like the actors and the director had a fun day on the last day of the shoot.

