“It Took Two Years To Happen”: Rashmika Mandanna On The Success Of Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam was released on August 5 in theatres and starred Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. The film has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. And, it has been declared a hit. Rashmika has essayed the role of Afreen, who travels in search of Sita (Mrunal Thakur) and finds more about her love story with Ram (Dulquer Salmaan).

Now, in an interview with a regional media portal, Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about the success of the film, her role and future projects. In the interview, the actress revealed that when director Hanu Raghavapudi narrated the character of Afreen to her, she knew the character is an artwork sort of character. Rashmika added that their faith in the character has proven to be rational.

Afreen is Rashmika Mandanna’s first violent character of her career and it was challenging and felt new to her. “Throughout my career, I have played only female lead roles. Sita Ramam had me in an atypical role where I had the scope to perform, too. It’s a unique character through which a great story is narrated," said Rashmika in the interview.

The actress believes in stepping out of her comfort zone and doing films that break the barriers. As an actor, Rashmika Mandanna wants to essay a wide variety of roles. In future, Rashmika wants to do a period film. “I also want to do a sports movie, an actioner, and a biopic," she added.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. The actress is also making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra. She has also completed her second Bollywood film Goodbye, in which, she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She has two more projects lined up in Bollywood, of which, one is Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

