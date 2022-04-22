'It Used To Be Fun in 90s': Ajay Devgn on How Filmmaking Changed in Last 3 Decades

Actor-director Ajay Devgn has said that filmmaking in Bollywood has become more challenging in the 30 years he has been a part of the industry. Actors and artists are under more pressure these days due to increasing feedback, according to the actor. The actor is presently waiting for the release of Runway 34, his directorial venture in which he also appears as a lead actor. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with ETimes during the promotions of Runway 34, Ajay was asked if it was simpler to make films now than in the 1990s. He said, “It’s more difficult now that the younger generation has taken over. Movies are now being backed by companies, and production costs are increasing. You must use extreme caution to avoid wasting money, and time is money. Filmmaking used to be a lot of fun. We were enjoying ourselves a little too much. There was no pressure on whether or not the picture would succeed. There were no promotions and no social media to speak of. So, you were completely unaware of what was going on."

As Ajay’s co-star in Runway 34 Rakul Preet Singh interjected saying not everyone was a critic back then, Ajay agreed, saying, “Yes, you had a few detractors. Now, though, everyone’s a critic. That ‘pressure’ has gotten out of hand. We need to focus more on our work today. Because of our audience’s exposure to international cinema, the industry has become more quality sensitive. These are positive effects, yet there is a great deal of pressure."

Ajay Devgn started his career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 and had a successful reign in the 90s with movies like Vijaypath, Dilwale, Diljale, Ishq, Pyaar to Hona hi Tha and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Runway 34, which is due to release on April 29, tells the story of a pilot’s flight taking a stirring and mysterious trajectory after taking off from an international destination.

