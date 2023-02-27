Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently took a trip down memory lane as he recalled his first flight experience. Reminiscing about his childhood days, the 55-year-old revealed that once he had to take a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. Initially, he was asked to board an airbus that takes the passengers to the flight premises. While in the vehicle, the actor, being a teenager, thought that the airbus was going to take off and fly in the air. Akshay recollected that he was so scared at the silly and childish thought back then that he held onto his travel bag tightly for safety precautions.

According to a report by Outlook India, the Khiladi actor shared, “I was probably 10 or 11 years old when I took my first flight. For some important work, I was asked to travel to Bombay from Delhi and so, my dad sent me with an air hostess saying that she will take me on the flight."

Akshay added that the first thought that struck him was that the airbus was going to launch upward in the air. He was unaware that the vehicle was used to transport passengers to the place where planes were stationed for the airline travellers to board.

He said, “I was told I am going on an airbus and hence when I got onto the bus that takes passengers towards the flight at the airport, I remember holding onto my small bag tightly as I thought the bus would actually fly, but of course, I didn’t know anything at that time. It was a funny incident, but it’s always good to try new things and have new experiences."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the recently-released Raj Mehta directorial Selfiee. Despite all the promotions and the groovy remix of the Main Khiladi song, the action-comedy failed to impress movie buffs. As per film critic Taran Adarsh, Selfiee opened to “shockingly low numbers" on its first day, collecting a total of Rs 1.30 crore.

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as the second lead actor, accompanied by Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tisca Chopra, and Kusha Kapila in important roles. Addressing his failure in pulling the audience to the theatres, Akshay, in interaction with Aaj Tak stated, “I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself."

