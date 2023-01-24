'It Was Just For 10 Days': Kartik Aaryan On Rs 20 Cr Paycheck For Dhamaka

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud nine, living the life of his dreams. From skyrocketing to fame with his stellar monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to sending shivers down our spine with his portrayal of a dark character in Freddy, Kartik has indeed come a long way. Owing to the numerous blockbuster films the 32-year-old has delivered, producers seem to be willing to pay a huge remuneration too. Recently, according to Mirchi Plus, the B-town star confessed to getting paid a sum of Rs 20 crore for ten days for his 2021 action thriller flick Dhamaka.

In a recent interview on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik admitted that the rumours surrounding him receiving a hefty paycheck of Rs 20 crores were true. When journalist Rajat Sharma jokingly claimed that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was obsessed with himself, charging a whopping sum, Kartik replied, “Woh to dus din ke hain (This was for 10 days)."

Elaborating on the same, Kartik justified his remuneration for the film, as he revealed, “Sir yeh kiya tha corona ke time pe… Par haan woh ek film (Dhamaka) aise bani aur dus din ka shoot tha uska. Woh mera remuneration tha aur main dus din mein kya, bees din mein paise double kar deta hoon apne producers ke, toh banta hai. (Yes, during the Covid-19 pandemic I had shot for the film for 10 days and that was my remuneration. I make my producers earn double the money in 20 days, so I think I deserve what I am paid)."

Rajat Sharma also asked his celebrity guest whether Kartik has started behaving like he is the one and only hero of Bollywood after the tremendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In reply, the handsome hunk shared that the love of the audience is what matters to him the most. He said, “I have always seen myself as no. 1, slowly people are also getting to know that and are seeing me like that. But the audience’s love is what matters the most to me."

Calling himself a ‘Shehzada’ of B-town, Kartik added, “I am desperate for their love and only for that am I obsessed with myself and want to make hit films… there’s only one Shehzada (prince) in the film industry."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in a fun avatar in the Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada. Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the female lead. Manisha Koirala Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, and Shalini Kapoor will also feature in the comedy-drama. Besides Shehzada, Kartik is also a part of Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3, Sameer Vidwans’ Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India.

