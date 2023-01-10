'It Wasn't Easy': Nabha Natesh Recalls Post-Accident 'Emotional Pain'

Telugu and Kannada actress Nabha Natesh has attained stardom with films like iSmart Shankar, Alludu Adhurs, Maestro, and Disco Raja. The 27-year-old has charmed us with her stunning photoshoots. Be it shelling out major winter fashion goals or slaying in a casual girl-next-door avatar, trust Nabha Natesh to bowl you over.

Besides her exemplary performances and on-fleek style statements, the tinsel town diva has also proved to be a braveheart. The actress who met with a life-threatening accident the previous year shared an emotional post on Instagram where she claimed to be “fully recovered", ready to welcome the New Year in high spirits.

Nabha Natesh dropped two pictures on her IG feed. One contained her heartfelt statement, professing her gratitude for all the love she got from her well-wishers. The other was where she shared a snap of herself, revealing her injury. “I am here because of all your love. It was not easy taking a back seat from work, from all of you… I am back now! Thank you all for all the support you guys have given me," the actress captioned her post, adding a red heart emoji.

In her statement, the Solo Brathuke So Better actress recalled that the previous year she met with a horrifying accident. She fractured multiple bones on her left shoulder. What followed was a series of “complicated surgeries" leaving Nabha in a state of acute “physical and emotional pain."

The actress had to take a long hiatus from work for her injury. “I know I was not in the scene for a while now and I am sure all of you missed me just like how I missed you all… Recuperating from the injury and taking a back seat from films, something I love the most was not easy. The only thing that gave me the courage was the love I received from all of you, for all the work I’ve done so far," read the statement.

However, Nabha claimed to have come back stronger and better. She wrote, “I am glad to share with you all that I am now fully recovered, and am back standing stronger than ever." The 27-year-old concluded her statement with the words, “Hello 2023! I am all ready for you."

In the following picture, Nabha was captured wearing a sleeveless ribbed peach-coloured crop top, sitting on a terrace, and sporting a winning smile. However, it was the bruise on her shoulder that grabbed the eyeballs. A deep yet healed scar was visible just above her left armpit as Nabha flaunted her blemish with pride.

Fans showered their best wishes and prayers on the tinsel town diva. While one user’s lovely comment read, “Hope you are doing alright. Wishing strength, health and happiness ur way," another prayed, “Hope you recover completely from the physical & emotional pain soon. Take care." Many others dropped numerous red heart emojis, wishing Nabha a speedy recovery.

Although Nabha has not revealed any of her upcoming projects as of yet, she might be making her comeback into films soon enough.

