ITA Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Anupamaa Win Big; Here's the Complete Winners List

One of the television’s biggest award nights - the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 - popularly known as the ITA Awards took place on Sunday, with creme de la creme of the industry joining the big celebration. Television stars including Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta - Jankee, Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Munmun Dutta, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, and many more graced the occasion with their presence. A lot of tv stars took home trophies. Talking about the list of winners at the special night, Harshad Chopda bagged the Best Actor (Popular) for his role of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla on the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Nakuul Mehta received Best Actor (Critics) for his performance as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Ashi Singh too took home a trophy at the event. The award night was also special for the Anupamaa fans, as their much-loved show was facilitated the trophy for the Best Show (Popular) which sent the whole team in a celebratory mood. Hina Khan also bagged the award for her performance in the movie, Lines.

Fans went all excited, and congratulated their favourite actors by sharing pictures on social media.

Talking about the list of winners, it also includes Sudhanshu Pandey, who won the Best Actor (Drama) for his performance as Vanraaj Shah in Anupamaa. He shared his excitement with his fans by posting the pictures with the trophy on Twitter.

TV stars including Nia Sharma, along with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey were spotted at the award function. Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai and Kashmera Shah, also walked the red carpet. Other tv actors including the starcast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also made an appearance at the event. Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha were also seen at the event. The new Anjali on the show-actor Sunayana Fozdar was spotted at the award function too.

The star studded award night was a glitzy event with Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Armaan Malik marking their attendance.

