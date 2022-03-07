ITA Awards 2022: Rashami Desai Grabs All Eyeballs in Plunging Neckline Violet Dress, See Pics

TV actress Rashami Desai on Sunday graced the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 in a gorgeous shimmery plunging neckline gown. Popularly known for her cute looks and appearances in several shows, Rashami is the recipient of several accolades. She became a household name after her role as Tapasya in the popular television soap opera, Uttaran on Colors. The show ran for over 1500 episodes between 2008 and 2015.

Rashami’s sensuous look at the ITA Awards grabbed all the limelight on the red carpet. And why not? Rashami looked hot as hell as she paired her beautiful smile with the glamorous look. For the starry night, she donned a shimmery violet-coloured floor-length dress with a plunging neckline, which she accessorised with three sparkling rings and simple earrings. Rashami nailed the look as she chose to tie her hair high in a ponytail. Her nude makeup choices were top-notch as she looked very chic in smoky eyes, and glossy lipstick.

Needless to say, her pictures and videos from the event set the internet on fire, as many fan pages were quick to share her elegant look. And the comment section was flooded with all her fans and followers complimenting her on the look. One user wrote,"OMG! Look at her, she is one gorgeous beauty at ITA." Another wrote, “Presenting Miss Desai raising the temperature." While posting her pictures, one fan page wrote,"Rashami Desai looks super sexy as she walks the red carpet at ITA Awards 2022 in Mumbai."

For the unversed, ITA Awards is an annual event to recognise and honour the excellence of Indian television. This year’s ITA Awards was star-studded, as several other celebrities made their presence. Ravi Dubey, Rakhi Sawant, Armaan Malik, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor, and others graced the event with their glamorous and stylish attires.

