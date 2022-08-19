It’s a Double Date! Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni Pose With Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera

It was a romantic Thursday night for Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Karishma Tanna, and Varun Bangera as the couples appear to have gone on a double date with each other. It was Karishma who took to Instagram to give her followers a candid glimpse of their intimate gathering. While spending some quality time together, the couples decided to pose for a selfie. The four of them had a gala time amidst each other’s company.

While Karishma Tanna opted for a beige top and blue denim jeans, Varun Bangera and Sussanne Khan twinned in black. Meanwhile, Arslan Goni opted for a light green shirt which was paired with comfy denim pants. All four of them can be seen smiling as Bangera captures them in a happy frame. Karishma Tanna captioned the photo as “About last night,” before finishing the one-liner with a heart-emoticon. Take a look at the photo below:

It was in the month of February this year when Karishma Tanna tied the knot with Bangera. She began dating the Mumbai-based real estate businessman back in 2021. Later that year, the duo got engaged in an intimate ceremony, which was followed by a close-knit wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni often create buzz online with their mushy social media posts. Be it wishing each other on birthdays or attending parties together, their engagements on social media are proof that things have gotten quite serious between the couple. Khan was previously married to her childhood sweetheart Hrithik Roshan.

However, things did not work out between the two and Sussanne ended up filing for divorce in December 2013. The separation was legally finalized in November 2014, however, the two have remained amicable ever since.

