'It's a Pan-World Film': Upendra at Pre-Release Event of Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona

The team of Vikrant Rona has been touring the length and breadth of the country to promote the Kiccha Sudeep-starrer. With just a day left for the release, the makers on Wednesday held a pre-release event in Bengaluru’s Lulu Mall, which was jam-packed with fans.

Many gathered to see Sudeep and team Vikrant Rona. The event was graced by Upendra as chief guest.

Speaking on this occasion, Upendra said, “I saw Sudeep and told him that he is a hero. But today he is a superstar. Also, this is not a Pan India project but a Pan World movie."

The actor, lauding Kiccha Sudeep, also stated his wish to sit and watch this movie with people on the first day of its release.

Meanwhile, Sudeep said, “This movie is not only my dream. A lot of people have worked. This is everyone’s dream. Also, there is no difference between Vikrant Rona and me, he is me, I am him."

If reports are anything to go by, Sudeep is expected to fly to Dubai in the coming days for the film’s red-carpet premiere in the city. Vikrant Rona will open in theatres in India on July 28 in 3D and 2D.

The Anup Bhandari directorial is produced by Manjunath and Shalini Gowda. Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller and also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles.

The soon-to-be-released film will not only hit theatres in regional Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi but also in some foreign languages — Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

The masses have very high expectations of the film. Following Yash’s record-breaking KGF: Chapter 2 and Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie, many are saying that the film has the potential to scale new heights at the worldwide box office.

