It's a Wrap For 2nd Schedule of Udhayanidhi Stalin's Maamannan But There's One Problem

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Maamannan has generated tremendous chatter, especially after reports that the film will be his last before the 44-year-old actor shifts his focus completely to politics.

Recently, Udhayanidhi shared an update regarding the second schedule of the film on Twitter. The actor also joked that the last and final schedule of the shoot will take place if Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil give dates for the same. Udhayanidhi also shared adorable pictures from the sets of the film.

Udhayanidhi tweeted, “And it’s the end of MAAMANNAN 2nd schedule! Last and final schedule will happen only if @KeerthyOfficial Mam and fahadh give dates pls consider! Sorry @mari_selviraj sir for all the torture! Thanks MAAMANNAN team! @RedGiantMovies_."

Udhayanidhi’s tweet has gone viral with over 13,000 likes.

Maamannan boasts of an exceptional cast which includes Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu. Meri Selvaraj has directed this film, which is touted to be a political drama. Oscar-winner AR Rahman has composed the music of Maamannan.

Mari Selvaraj’s last movie, Karnan, was a big hit at the box office. The film had received an overwhelming response despite the Covid-19 restrictions. Therefore, Maamannan is expected to do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last movie also received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Udhayanidhi starred in Nenjuku Needhi, which was the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15. Nenjuku Needhi featured a heart-wrenching premise, which revolved around the plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu.

The Arunraja Kamaraj directorial was produced by Boney Kapoor. Nenjuku Needhi had a talented cast which included Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tanya Ravichandran, Aari Arujunan and Shivani Rajsekhar. The film was released on the Sony Liv OTT platform on June 23.

