It's A Wrap For Ajith-Starrer AK61's Hyderabad Schedule, Next Stop Is Pune

The cast and crew of Ajith Kumar-starrer AK61 have completed their scheduled shoot in Hyderabad, and the team will now move to Pune for the next schedule. Following that, the final phase schedule will be filmed in Chennai. The makers are hoping for a Diwali release even as the shooting continues as planned.

The Vinoth H stars Ajith Kumar, Kavin, and Manju Warrier in lead roles. The movie is the third collaboration between Ajith and Vinoth H. It is produced by Boney Kapoor, who also produced the duo’s last two films. The music for this film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Actor Ajith is going to play a grey shade character in the film and will be seen in a new avatar.

The film, in the crime thriller genre, has a bank robbery at the centre of the story. Meanwhile, only Ajith’s look has been released and is getting rave reviews from the fans.

The preliminary shooting has been completed in Hyderabad at this stage. This is where the Chennai Mount Road-like set was prepared and the scenes related to the bank robbery were reportedly filmed.

Ajith was last seen in the Tamil action thriller film Valimai, which performed well at the box office and collected nearly Rs 200 crore at the box office. Apart from Ajith, the film starred Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Gurbani Judge.

