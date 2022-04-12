It's a Wrap For Dhanush-Starrer Naane Varuven, Directed By Selvaraghavan

Actor Dhanush has wrapped shooting for his next film Naane Varuven, which is directed by his brother Selvaraghavan. The story of Naane Varuven has been billed as an action-thriller about two look-alikes.

The film will also feature Induja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam, and Yogi Babu. Naane Varrune’s soundtrack has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film’s cinematography is handled by Arvind Krishna, while Prasanna GK is in charge of the editing.

Sharing the information, Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “And it’s a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING." He also shared a black and white photo in which he is sitting atop a car in the mountains.

Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations has bankrolled the film.

The work on the film started in 2021. A big portion of Naane Varrune has been shot at Ooty.

Naane Varuven marks Dhanush’s collaboration with his brother Selvaraghavan after a decade. Selvaraghavan has directed films like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna starring Dhanush. The duo last worked together in the Tamil-language musical drama Mayakkam Enna, which was released in 2011. The film was well-received by the audience.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in Maraan. The action thriller film, written and directed by Karthick Naren, was released directly on Disney+Hotstar on 11 March 2022.

Dhanush will also be seen in Mithran Jawahar’s Tamil Romantic comedy Thiruchitrambala. The film has Raashi Khanna as the female lead. Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja will also be seen in key roles.

Anthony and Joe Russo, directorial American action thriller film The Gray Man will also feature Dhanush. The Gray Man has Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the lead roles.

Dhanush has also been roped in to play the lead role in Venky Atluri, Vaathi. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. Samyuktha Menon plays the lead actress in the film.

