It's a Wrap For Kamla Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer Vikram

The shooting for Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi, has concluded, production house Kamal Rajkamal Films International has announced.

The Tamil-language thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Kamal, Bhagat Bachil and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram is one of the highly-anticipated films this year, for it stars three leading actors in the movie for the first time.

The music for the movie has been composed by Anirudh, and Krish Gangadharan has handled the cinematography for the movie. The shooting of Vikram was halted owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant curfew and restrictions on filming at certain locations.

The shooting, then, came to a standstill when Kamal contracted Covid-19. It resumed after the Omicron outbreak subsided to some extent, and the restrictions were relaxed by the government.

All the outdoor shoots of the film were conducted in Chennai. Since it is a story that takes place within a very short timeframe, the actors are mostly required to be in the same costume throughout the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi is said to be playing the villain in the film. The fight scene between him and Kamal Haasan has been executed tremendously well, according to reports.

The crew, including Kamal and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, had a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the successful completion of the movie.

The after-party pictures were released by the crew. The post-production work will be completed soon and the film will be brought to the screens in April.

