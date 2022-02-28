It's a Wrap for Marathi Show Kkusum; Last Episode to Air Soon

Sony Marathi show Kkusum, a remake of Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi show Kusum, will soon bid adieu to its fans. The reason behind the show going off-air has not been revealed yet, but its last episode will soon be broadcast on Sony Marathi.

The reports of the show going off-air has left the audience a little sad. Sony Marathi shared a poster of the show along with a message on its official Instagram account recently. “Thank you for your love for the serial Kusum," the caption read.

The post was shared on Sunday, and if the comments are anything to go by, the fans are not happy with the decision. One of the users wrote, “Please come back! Don’t end the show", another one asked, “It’s ending?".

Advertisement

In the Sony Marathi show, Shivani Baokar plays the role of Kusum. The actor, too, got emotional over the show coming to an end.

She shared some pictures from the sets of this show on Sunday and wrote a sweet message in the caption. She wrote, “Thank you for letting this sweet and simple character be a part of your families! ‘KKUSUM’ is yet another character that will always be a part of me". She thanked Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Sony Marathi for the opportunity and tagged them as well.

She further thanked Tanusri Dasgupta (Executive Vice President, Balaji Telefilms), Gaurav Relekar, director Maruti Desai, the team and her entire cast and crew for all their support throughout. The actor added, “My amazing co-actors, I will miss you’ll so much! Farewell team!"

This post has made the fans even more emotional, and they are expressing all their feelings in the comment section of the post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.