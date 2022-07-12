It's a Wrap For Suresh Gopi-Starrer Mei Hoom Moosa

Actor Suresh Gopi is busy these days working on his upcoming films. The actor has a perfect lineup of highly ambitious projects. Jibu Jacob’s Mei Hoom Moosa is one of Suresh Gopi’s highly anticipated upcoming films, and the team announced the wrap recently.

The film is based on real-life events and is Suresh Gopi’s 253rd film. The makers are planning to release it on September 30 this year. The Jibu Jacob directorial was shot in several Indian states, including the Wagah border in Punjab. Suresh Gopi will portray a Muslim character in the film Moosa.

The film has been made on a massive budget, and the story takes place between 1998 and 2018. The film deals with a socially relevant topic while also including some humorous elements. Poonam Bajwa will be seen as the female lead in Mei Hoom Moosa.

Mei Hoom Moosa, directed by Jibu Jacob of Vellimoonga, is written by Rubesh Rain and shot by Vishnu Narayanan. Sreenath Sivasankaran is in charge of the film’s music, while Sooraj ES is the editor. The lyrics for the songs in the film will be provided by Sajjad, Rafeek Ahmad, and Harinarayanan.

The film will also have several other talented actors such as Johny Antony, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, Major Ravi, Kannan Sagar, Sashankan Mayyanadu, Midhun Ramesh, Ashwini, Saran, Jijina, and Srinda.

Recently, Suresh Gopi was in the news after donating over Rs 2 lakh to the Mimicry Artists Association after signing his next film. Suresh’s next film is tentatively titled SG255. The moment Suresh received the advance amount for the film, he donated Rs 2 lakh to the association. Suresh Gopi shared this information on Twitter. The actor turned politician had announced last year that he would donate Rs 2 lakh to the association for every film he signs.

