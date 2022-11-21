It's a Wrap for Tamil Film Andhagan, Announces Simran

The makers of the Tamil film Andhagan have finished shooting for the project. It’s a remake of the 2018 Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun, starring stars Ayushman Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

The Tamil version of the film features Simran Bagga, Priya Anand, and Prashanth as the main lead. In the film, Prashant will play the protagonist, a pianist. Simran and Priya will essay the characters Tabu and Radhika Apte performed in the original. The remaining cast of the film includes Samuthirakani, KS Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, and Leela Samson.

Directed by B. Thyagarajan and produced by Prashanth’s father Thiyagarajan, the film will soon hit the silver screen. Prashanth’s recent films include KGF: Chapter 2, Night Drive, CBI 5, and Puzhu, among others.

Meanwhile, Simran announced that the shooting of the film has finally been wrapped. “It’s a wrap on #Andhagan 📽 A project we have all put our heart and soul into! Can’t wait to share it with you all. See you soon in theatres," read her tweet.

As soon as the actress announced it on her social media, several users expressed their eagerness to watch the upcoming film Andhagun. One social media user commented, “Congrats! Wish u n team all the best 💐💐💐". While another fan commented, “Waiting for #Andhagan movie". One user also wrote, “Is this the remake of Hindi mve #andhadhun…anyways good to see u mam on the screen".

The film is said to be a thriller, narrating the story of a blind pianist who gets entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Andhadhun was also remade in Telugu as Maestro featuring Nithiin, Tamannaah, and Nabha Natesh as the main lead. On the other hand, in Malayalam, it was titled Bhramam with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film Andhadhun was a box-office hit and won 3 National Awards. Now, we have to wait and watch if the Tamil remake of the film garners the same attention.

