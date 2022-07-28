It's a Wrap for Vijay-starrer Varisu's Hyderabad Schedule

Thalapathy Vijay has been busy shooting for his 66th film titled Varisu, which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and the team, earlier this week, completed the fourth schedule of the film in Hyderabad.

Actor Vijay, who was busy shooting for his next in Hyderabad, returned to Chennai a few days ago and is taking a brief break in the city before starting the next schedule of the film in Hyderabad in August, sources close to the development informed.

Along with Vijay, actors Ganesh Venkatram and Shaam have also returned to Chennai.

Advertisement

Ganesh Venkatram shared a few pictures featuring himself with actor Shaam at the airport and wrote, “That’s what I call Painting the ‘TOWN RED’ Literally With @shaamactor Bhai.. back to Chennai after a lovely shooting schedule in Hyderabad, there’s never a dull moment when he’s around #Varisu #Thalapathy66 #varisudu #Tamilmovie #Actorslife"

Starring Rashmika Mandana as the female lead, the upcoming film stars Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar in lead roles, while Prabhu, Jayasudha, Shaam, Telugu actor Srikanth, and Yogi Babu will appear in supporting roles.

The film is said to be a family-oriented story and will be a feel-good family entertainer full of action, mass scenes, and good songs. The final shoot of the film is expected to begin in Chennai in the first week of August. The film is expected to release on Pongal 2023, with the entire film’s shoot said to be wrapped up by September.

Advertisement

Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ahishor Solomon are the faces behind the script of the film. Varisu is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. S Thaman is scoring music for Vijay for the first time, while Karthik Palani is the cinematographer and Praveen KL is handling the editing department.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here