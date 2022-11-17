It’s a Wrap! Vetrimaaran Concludes Shooting for Vijay Sethupathi’s Viduthalai

Kollywood fans are eagerly waiting for National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s upcoming directorial venture, Viduthalai. He has been working on the film for a long time now. The film features Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It is based on the short story Thunavian, written by B Jeyamohan. Now, according to the latest buzz, Vetrimaaran has wrapped up the film’s shooting.

Viduthalai went on floors in 2020, and the director has been shooting for the film across forest locations in Tamil Nadu. The production of the film went longer than expected as the makers decided to make it in two parts. As per media reports, the filming of both parts has been concluded on Tuesday, November 15. The official announcement of the completion of the shooting is expected to be rolled out soon.

The post-production of the film will reportedly begin soon. The first instalment of the movie is expected to hit the cinema halls on January 26, next year. The sequel of the film will be followed soon after the release of the first part as the director doesn’t want the audience to wait for a longer period. However, no official announcement in this regard has been made by the makers yet.

Along with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, Viduthalai also boasts of Gautham Menon and Prakash Raj, among many others, in the lead roles. The music of the film has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja. It is said that filmmaker Rajiv Menon will also be seen playing a key role in the highly anticipated Tamil film. Not so long ago, Vidhuthalai had made headlines when Peter Hein came on board as the film’s action choreographer with a stunt team from Bulgaria.

Earlier in September, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies announced that they have acquired the theatrical rights to the film. The production house will be distributing both parts of the film. Viduthalai is bankrolled by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment.

