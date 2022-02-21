It's Confirmed! Nisha Rawal Is The First Contestant Of Lock Upp, Arrested For ‘Controversial Fights’

Television actor Nisha Rawal is the first confirmed contestant for Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp which will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Nisha has been confirmed as one of the first of the 16 contestants who will participate in the reality show.

Revealing the name, MX Player posted a promo on its official Instagram handle. In the promo, the actor can be seen dressed in a prison uniform as she poses for a mug shot. Going by the board held by Nisha in the promo, she has been arrested under the charge of ‘Controversial Fights’. The promo also offers a glimpse of host Kangana Ranaut who is seen walking ferociously through the prison.

Nisha also shared the promo on her Instagram handle and wrote,

“Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga meri life mein asli hungama! (Enough of the daily soap drama, now it’s time for some real drama in my life)."

Known for playing Soumya Diwan in the popular TV show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan ki, Nisha had been embroiled in controversy recently. Last year in June, Nisha had filed an FIR against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and her husband Karan Mehra. She had accused Karan of domestic violence following which he was arrested by the Mumbai police. However, Karan was later granted bail.

Lock Upp will start streaming from February 27 on MX Player and Alt Balaji where 16 contestants will be locked up in the prison for 72 days. These contestants will be locked up in the show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye. If reports are to be believed, the audience too will be able to interact directly with the contestants and will also be allowed to ‘punish or award’ their chosen contestants. Other contestants who are also likely to join the show are Anushka Sen, Vir Das, Shehnaaz Gill and Poonam Dhillon. However, only Nisha’s name has been officially confirmed so far. The show marks Kangana Ranaut’s entry into the OOT platform and also her debut as a reality TV show host.

