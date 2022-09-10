It's Good Films That are Working, Language No Bar, Says Actor Kartik Aaryan at CNN-News18 Town Hall

The audience is smarter now and wants to be entertained which is why good movies are working at the box office irrespective of the language, said Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan at the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Saturday, weighing in on the Bollywood vs Southern cinema debate.

Speaking at the event, Aaryan recounted his own “difficult" journey to fame. “The journey has been very difficult. Thankfully, I started at 20, so I had a lot of time and it worked to my advantage. But it’s been a journey of ups and downs. For the longest time, people didn’t know my name. They just knew me as the monologue guy from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which made me a household name. The film came when I had already completed seven years in the industry and people weren’t aware that I exist."

Aaryan entered Bollywood 11 years ago with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Even though the Luv Ranjan directorial emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office and went on to acquire cult status, the actor’s struggle did not end. Over the next few years, he appeared in films such as Aakash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and a few other films but it wasn’t until 2018 that Kartik tasted the kind of success he was aspiring for.

In 2018, Aaryan featured in Luv’s Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, and ever since the actor has become one of the most sought-after talents in the industry.

Aaryan, whose next film Shezada hits the theatres in February 2023, said he wouldn’t want to change anything about his journey. “Looking back, I want everything to happen as it did. I am enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and I am in a great space. I hope all my future projects do well."

The actor, who has completed B Tech, also revealed how he used to travel by Mumbai local for auditions. “My college was in Navi Mumbai and I used to stay in Kharghar. I would often travel via local train to Andheri or Bandra for auditions. I would also search for auditions on Facebook and Google as I didn’t know casting directors back then. The travel used to be two-and-a-half-hours long one way, but today I feel blessed that my hard work has paid off."

Asked about the perks of being a superstar, he said: “Recently, I visited Lalbaughcha Raja for Ganpati with my mother. We went inside without any queue and that’s when my mother told me ‘sach main bada ban gaya hai’. I felt really nice."

Giving his take on Bollywood vs Southern cinema debate, the actor said: “I feel good films are working irrespective of the language. The audience has become smarter and they want to be entertained. They are giving their time and money and they want to watch something good. As part of the industry, it is our responsibility to give them good content. We have many examples of good films that have come out this year and have done well."

The boy from Gwalior has slowly and steadily risen through the ranks with some successful films at the box office. His last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has been one of the highest grossers this year. “I am really happy. It’s an amazing feeling. I am grateful for the audience and the interesting part is that the audience across age groups has loved it. I have worked hard to be where I am today. I feel blessed and grateful to be in this position," he said.

