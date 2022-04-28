“It’s Not Mine”: Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj on MMS Video Leak

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj was in the news recently after her alleged MMS went viral on social media. The clip, which allegedly showed the singer in a compromising position with her partner, had garnered a lot of attention and caused curiosity outside the Bhojpuri belt as to who Shilpi Raj was. The singer had also requested her fans to not share or circulate the video. Now, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, Shilpi Raj has denied being the woman in the clip.

On asked about the MMS, Shilpi Raj said that she hasn’t watched it and neither did she have any idea about the girl in the video. She said it was circulated in her name in an attempt to discredit her.

When asked if she suspects anyone, Shilpi said she has no idea. But she added that whenever someone starts succeeding in the film industry, attempts are made to discredit them. She also added that there was no respect for women.

On asked if she went to the police, Shilpi said, “We have filed a case in court. It is so wrong to stick anybody’s name on any video without ascertaining the facts or reaching out to that person. This is the first interview that I am giving to any media outlet since the incident." Shilpi also added that she did not get any phone calls from the industry regarding the incident and that all calls go to her manager Abhay Pandey. Asked about her family’s reaction after the incident, Shilpi said, “My brother was worried after this incident and he called me out of concern; But I explained everything to him."

When asked about her Bollywood dream, Shilpi Raj said she would surely like to but has not reached out to any filmmaker as she wants them to consider her from her work profile. For now, she is content with working in the Bhojpuri industry, she said.

