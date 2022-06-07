'It's Not Something I'd Jump at Right Away': Shruti Haasan on Marriage

Apart from the fact that they are all highly awaited projects, Prabhas’ Salaar, Chiranjeevi-starrer Chiru 154 by KS Ravindra Bobby, and Balakrishna’s NBK 107 have something else in common - Shruti Haasan. Shruti is the leading lady in all three forthcoming Telugu films. The artist, who took a two-year hiatus in 2018, is back as if she never left. Currently, in Mumbai, the Poojai actor spoke with Mumbai Times about the idea of marriage.

When questioned about her idea of marriage, Shruti said that the prospect of marriage makes her nervous at the moment. “It’s not something I’d jump at right away," she remarked.

Advertisement

Shruti disputed that her views on marriage had been influenced by her parents’ — Kamal Haasan and Sarika — divorce. She added, “Because their marriage did not work out, she would not discount the idea of marriage. “When it worked, they were a brilliant couple, and that’s what I chose to look at," she said.

Notably, Shruti is currently dating visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The couple began dating in 2020 and moved in together in 2021.

Meanwhile, Shruti is also excited about her multilingual endeavour, Salaar. She is set to play the leading lady alongside Prabhas in the film directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Her character Aadya was introduced a few months back by the makers via a Twitter post.

The film’s first shoot schedule took place in January with an intense scene filmed at Telangana’s Godavarikhani coal mines. The second schedule began recently in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is financing Salaar, which is billed as an action drama. Reportedly, the movie is touted to be split into two parts. Salaar, which is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi in 2023, also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, as well as Easwari Rao.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.