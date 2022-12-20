'I’ve Been Lucky...' Says Vijay Deverakonda While Opening Up About 'Few Relationships' He's Been In

Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his bonds with the women in his life, including a ‘few relationships’ he’s been in over the years in a new interview. It is no secret that Vijay has been long rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. While Vijay opted to stay away from the rumours in the interview, he did express his gratitude towards the strong women in his life.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, Vijay said that he has strong bonds with women in his life — be it his mother or his teachers. “The most masculine men are always surrounded by the strongest women. I have a very strong relationship with the women in my life, and all of them have played a significant role in my upbringing. My mother, my grandmother, and all the teachers growing up in boarding school were women who played a major part in making me the man I am today," he said.

Hinting about his relationships, Vijay added, “I’ve been lucky when it comes to women, with the few relationships I’ve been in. I have been blessed with immense love and strength."

Vijay and Rashmika have been the talk of the town this year. The actors, who have worked in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have maintained that they are close but several times this year stars have hinted that they are dating. Ananya Panday had hinted about their relationship on Koffee With Karan 7. Dulquer Salmaan also told News18 earlier this year that he likes seeing them together.

“I am very close to them but I respect everybody. I am not that friend who would ask ‘whom are you dating?’. If someone wants to tell me, they’ll tell me. I haven’t observed them as such, but I do like them together. I like the pairing," he said.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Liger. He has Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.

