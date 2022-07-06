J-Hope Jack in the Box Teaser: BTS Member Drops Sinister Tease, ARMYs Notice Pandora's Box Connection

The Jack in the Box is gearing to pop out of the box and we are eagerly looking forward to it! Unless you’ve been MIA on social media, you’d know that BTS member J-Hope is preparing to release his first solo album titled Jack in the Box. The rapper has already released the first track from the album, More. Now, the Bangtannie has dropped a sinister teaser of the album and it seemingly gives a nod to Pandora’s box.

Advertisement

The black and white teaser begins with a Jack in the box placed beside a television with no reception. The box features a dent and a number of drawings. Jack pops out of the box and the television suddenly gets the reception. While it features an animated image at first, the word ‘done’ appears soon after. J-Hope has given his own touch to the iconic tune of the Jack in the box as well in the teaser.

The teaser was shared by BTS’ official Twitter handle with the caption, “j-hope ‘Hope In The Box’ Visual Teaser

Only one thing was left in the box. It was ‘Hope’." Jung Hoseok also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Are you just going to stay in the box? #HopeInTheBox."

Advertisement

The eerie teaser has opened a floodgate of speculations, with many fans pointing out that Hobi is referring to Pandora’s box in the teaser. “Cannot stress what a genius Hoseok is for starting off by naming his album “jack in the box" and then moving on to make “hope in the box" which is an intelligent wordplay on his stage name, the album name and also a referance to the pandora’s box myth. A LEGEND," a fan tweeted. “Crazy cause he did have “pandora’s box" written under the jack in the box on the blue side cover," an eagle-eyed fan noticed.

Jack in the Box releases on July 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.