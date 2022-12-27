J-Hope Makes Surprise Appearance at Crush's Concert, Flaunts His Killer Dance Moves, BTS ARMYs React

BTS member J-Hope exactly knew how to make ARMY’s Christmas merrier with a special surprise. On the eve of Christmas, K-pop artist Crush put forward a thrilling concert for fans in Seoul. But what stole the limelight was the guest appearance of BTS’ J-Hope. As soon as the musician went on stage, the crowd erupted in hoots and cheers as they went wild. Notably, Crush and J-Hope previously joined hands for the track ‘Rush Hour’, and the duo did not fail to perform their collaborative number for the audience.

It was their energetic choreography and quirky dance routine that made the crowd go gaga. While J-Hope enticed the audience with his playful moves in a pink hoodie that was topped with a beige shirt and matching trousers, Crush rocked a white hoodie which was paired with an elongated t-shirt and loose ripped denim.

From imitating each other’s funny dance moves to backing their track with energetic vocals, the two were seen doing it all. Snippets of their powerful performance have gone viral on the internet. Take a look at it here:

Their fun on-stage banter ended with a friendly hug that spoke volumes for their cordial bond. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Notably, Rush Hour marked Crush’s comeback to the music scene after completing his mandatory military service in August. The collaborative track was released in the month of September this year.

J-Hope also took to his Instagram handle to drop several photos with Crush.

Meanwhile, the members of BTS have taken a hiatus for a few years as they are scheduled to complete their mandatory military service one after another. Until their comeback as a group once again, members are focusing on individual activities. Member J-Hope became the first one to release his debut solo full-length album Jack In The Box which received critical acclamation from fans and critics alike.

In addition to this, he also attended the prestigious MAMA Awards 2022 alone this year. The artist was nominated in multiple categories including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Artist of the Year.’ ARMY also saw J-Hope setting the Lollapalooza stage ablaze with his powerful moves during his solo concert.

