J-Hope Shares Old Video With Jungkook, BTS Members From New Year's Rockin’ Eve Party Ahead of His Solo Appearance

BTS rapper J-Hope is all set to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party this year in New York. Hobi was seen leaving for the US earlier in the day. He waved at the shutterbugs stationed at the airport and also did a little happy dance before boarding his flight. Last evening, J-Hope also shared a couple of photos on his Instagram handle, giving a glimpse of his preparations before leaving for New York.

In the first photo, he makes a victory sign with his fingers, while in the second photo, he takes a mirror selfie with his camera. He also shared a photo of his microphone, his rehearsal room, and his luggage, besides sharing more photos of himself. He concluded by sharing a throwback video of crowd going bersekr seeing the BTS members on the streets. Jungkook features in the video as well. Along with the photos, he wrote, “IM READY."

Advertisement

Take a look:

BTS ARMYs took to social media to write that they are ready as well and wished luck to Hobi. Commenting on a post, one user wrote, “Yes I’m ready too yeahhhhhhhh All the very best" Another user wrote, “hobi posting a video from that time the seven of them performed in the new year’s rockin’ eve’ back in 2019 "

Advertisement

This time, Hobi will be performing solo at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party. Earlier, he had performed with his fellow BTS members Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, Jungkook and V in 2017 and 2019.

J-Hope will not be the only South Korean artist performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year. The rapper will be joined by TXT. People reported that Hobi will be performing the tracks “= (Equal Sign)," “Chicken Noodle Soup," and “Butter (Holiday Remix)." The new year’s eve party begins at 8 pm ET.

Read all the Latest Movies News here