J-Hope Surprises Jin With A Special Farewell Cake Ahead of BTS Member's Military Enlistment, See Pics

BTS member Jin is preparing for his military enlistment. While the fandom is emotionally preparing as the day of his enlistment nears, Kim Seokjin’s fellow BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok surprised the singer with a special cake. Taking to Weverse, the Astronaut singer shared a picture of the cake and even posed with the cake.

Jin revealed that the cake was designed by Hobi. The team who baked the cake gave a closer look at the words on it. As translated by Twitter user @bora_twts, the text on the cake read, “Happy Birthday my friend Merry Christmas JYAN [wishing for a] very fast discharge from the military."

Advertisement

J-Hope also left fandom in splits recently by sharing a hilarious birthday post for Jin. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a birthday post dedicated to Seokjin along with the hashtag ‘marry me.’ He shared a picture hugging Jin and wrote, “our hyung is mine~ #JinHyungHBD #MakingARMYsJealous #HappyJINday #ToSeokjin_ARMYsLove_IsAHugeCatch (like in fishing)," as translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_.

During the Weverse live, Jin also revealed that Hobi, who was among the first ones to wish Jin on social media on his birthday, called him and improvised his song Astronaut to sing, “When I’m with you, there is no Jin birthday."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jin confirmed last month that he will be enlisting on December 13. South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that Jin is enlisting at the recruit training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. He will receive the five-week training before being deployed to the frontline unit. The singer will then undergo 18 months of compulsory training. A few fans calculated the duration and realised that Jin will be discharged on June 13, 2024, exactly 11 years after he along with his fellow BTS members made their debut as K-pop idols.

Read all the Latest Movies News here