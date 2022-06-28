J-Hope's 'More' Concept Photo 2: BTS ARMYs Not Ready for 'Scary' Hobi, Waits Eagerly for 'Jack in the Box'

BTS’ sunshine Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope dropped the second set of concept photographs of his first solo album Jack in the Box and this new avatar is something ARMYs were not ready for. The rapper Tuesday dropped the concept photo of the first track which is titled ‘More.’ In the photos, he can be seen wearing a white shirt and accessories his look with necklaces. He went for a goth look with brownish eyeshadow and sported a scary expression. The official handle of BigHit Music shared the photos where Hobi can be seen singing in a room with three other people who has distorted faces.

In one of the photos, he is also seen creeping behind a scanner.

ARMYs are naturally losing their collective calm over this ‘scary’ avatar of J-Hope and they can’t wait for the album to drop. One fan wrote, “I’M NOT EVEN SURE IF I’M READY FOR THIS AAASFHHGDSGHIN" while another wrote, “#jhope_MORE What’s happening with you JUNG HOSEOK??? You look handsome but scary too.. Good luck for your upcoming projects <(￣︶￣)>"

“The lyrics and the bars are going to go crazy. Hoseok’s pen game is no joke #jhope_MORE #JackInTheBox #MORE_ConceptPhoto2" another tweet read.

Meanwhile, BigHit Music has confirmed that the music video of More will drop on July 1. The album is set to release on July 29. The first look of the album received support from RM and V. The members took to the comments section and cheered J-Hope on. While Kim Namjoon said that he is looking forward to the song, Kim Taehyung also expressed his excitement.

This comes after J-Hope and his fellow BTS members Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook announced hiatus as a group and decided to work on their solo projects for the time being.

