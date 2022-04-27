Jaani Dushman’s Relative: That’s What Kunal Kemmu Thinks Of This ROFL Soha Ali Khan Clip

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu’s latest Instagram reel offers us a glimpse into his hilarious interaction with his wife and actress Soha Ali Khan. The 38-year-old actor shared a video on the social media platform where Soha can be seen following her skincare routine. Soha wore a moisturising face mask that also had the feature of bubbling up and working as a face wash. With the bubbled-up face mask still on her face, Soha is seen interacting with Kunal in the ROFL clip.

The reel begins with Kunal approaching his wife and asking, “What is this Soha?” The actress replies, “I don’t know why it is bubbling so much. Is it supposed to bubble so much?” Kunal feigns ignorance and says, “I don’t know, but your face is looking very nice already.” Soha clarifies, “This is not the end look. This is a work in progress.” Kunal adds humour to the video as he compares Soha’s mask look with that of a ghost from the 1979 horror movie Jaani Dushman. Sharing the Instagram reel, Kunal added to the caption, “Found Jaani Dushman’s relative. The end look.”

Fellow celebrities and fans are also having a hearty laugh looking at Kunal Kemmu's post. Actress Patralekhaa commented, “Hahahaha you two.”

Fans of the actor hilariously showed concern for him since he dared to mock Soha’s sophisticated skincare routine. One of the fans commented on the post, “Sir get ready for revenge from Soha ma’am.” Another fan commented, “Jigar chahiye ye sab karne ke liye, fearless Pati. (You need a heart of steel to do such things. Fearless husband).”

