Jab We Met Actor Tarun Arora Looks Elegant in an All-Black Tuxedo

Does the name Anshuman from Imtiaz Ali’s cult classic film Jab We Met ring a bell? Although Anshuman, played by Tarun Arora, was a hated character in the film, the actor seems to have built quite a bit of a reputation for himself in real life. The 43-year-old appears to get younger with each passing day and his social media posts are filled with stunning photos of his dashing salt-and-pepper look.

Recently, the actor dropped a string of pictures on Instagram. Sharing the snippets from his “impromptu photoshoot", Tarun wrote, “An impromptu photo shoot on my schedule to Hyderabad… The best part is we got great results shooting on a mobile phone… Thanks guys, we plan a better shoot on my next visit…"

Tarun Arora unleashed his dapper avatar in a formal outfit. The actor sported an all-black tuxedo, with a buttoned-up shirt underneath. He complemented the outfit with a pair of polished black leather shoes. The bright red handkerchief tucked away in the blazer’s pocket proved to be a great contrast to the ensemble.

The actor’s well-kempt hairdo and full-grown beard rounded off his classy look. Soon after Tarun’s photos surfaced on social media, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the actor’s suave look. “Looking so good," Wrote one user. Another commented, “We hate you Anshuman, but we love you Tarun."

Alongside Tarun Arora, the 2007 film Jab We Met starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Anshuman was the snob lover of Geet, played by Kareena in the film, who breaks up with her after she leaves everything behind to marry him. Although Anshuman realises his mistake and asks Geet to rekindle their relationship. Geet rejects him after falling head over heels in love with Aditya, played by Shahid Kapoor.

Tarun Arora rose to fame after starring in Jab We Met. However, he kick started his acting career with the 1999 film Pyar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Tarun was also a part of films like Sheen, Hawas, Ghuttan and 19 Revolution. He has also made cameo appearances in movies including Kanchana 3 and Laxmii.

Besides acting, Tarun is a social media buff who leaves no opportunities to shell out major fashion goals for netizens with his sartorial choices. Also a fitness freak, he often shares glimpses of his workout videos and post-workout photos on Instagram to motivate fans to grind harder at the gym.

