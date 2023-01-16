Jabardasth Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj Celebrates Sankranthi With Family, See Pics

Television presenter-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction. From making us laugh through several comedy shows like Jabardasth, and Comedy Nights to doing outstanding performances in the movies like Kshanam, Ranghasthalam, and Pushpa: The Rise, she has won millions of hearts. Apart from this, the actress is also an active social media user. She often shares glimpses from her professional to private life to stay in touch with her fans.

Recently, the actress shared a few snaps from her Sankranti celebrations and they currently going viral. Anasuya celebrated Sankranti with her family members and shared some memorable moments with her fans. In the photos, Anasuya is seen in an orange cotton saree, which she paired with a contrast pink knitted full-sleeve blouse; she also wore a white cap and brown shades. She rounded off her look with a pair of statement earrings and white sneakers. In the pictures on her Instagram handle, she is seen flying kites along with her husband Bhardwaj, eating corn, and playing with children in a playground.

See the pics:

Advertisement

She looked beautiful in her latest look and netizens showered compliments on the actress in the comment box.

Not too long ago, Anusuya uploaded an adorable picture of her in an off-white salwar suit with golden details. She opted for minimal makeup, kept her hair open, makeup and kept her hair open, and smiled her heart out as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photo she wished all her fans and followers Happy Makar Sankranti.

See the photo:

Advertisement

Seeing post fans showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

On the professional front, after receiving a huge appreciation for her role in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise the actress will be now seen in a prominent role in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule which is currently under production.

Apart from this she also has director Krishna Vamsi’s upcoming project Ranga Maarthaanda in her kitty. The film is jointly produced by Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu. The movie cast includes Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan in the main lead roles while Ilayaraja scored the music.

While Ranga Marthanda is the official remake of Nana Patekar’s Marathi classic Natsamrat.

Read all the Latest Movies News here