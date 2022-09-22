Jabardasth Fame Rocking Rakesh and Jordar Sujatha Tying The Knot? What We Know

The comedy show Jabardasth has received stellar success in the Telugu entertainment industry. The Telugu audience gets its regular dose of entertainment with the fun antics performed by renowned comedians. This show recently hogged the limelight after reports surfaced that its contestants Rocking Rakesh and Jordar Sujatha will get married soon.

Sujatha announced this in a video on her YouTube channel. The on-screen chemistry between both contestants charmed the audience in many skits. They even announced their engagement in a valentine’s day special episode on Jabardasth.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Fans were extremely happy with this announcement and congratulated the couple. Sujatha has titled this video Home Tour. Sujatha has gained a massive fan base on YouTube with more than 1 Lakh subscribers.

Sujatha also conveyed her gratitude to actor-turned-politician Roja Selvamani, who introduced her to Rakesh. Sujatha and Rakesh knew Roja since she was earlier associated with Jabardasth. Roja quit the show following her work in politics. She is now the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Welfare in Andhra Pradesh’s cabinet. Sujatha also told her fans that she is going on a trip with Rakesh to Tirupati.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen when Sujatha and Rakesh tie the nuptial knot. Apart from this news, both contestants remain in news for their work assignments as well. Rakesh was last seen in the film Dream Boy written and directed by Rajesh Kanaparthi. This film revolved around a boy, who works as a scriptwriter for films. He plans to steal a diamond necklace from a dead body’s coat in the tomb. He takes the help of his friends as well in this plan. Dream Boy was successful at the box office. Dhanraj, Hema and others essayed pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Sujatha was earlier seen in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here