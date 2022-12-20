Home » News » Movies » Jabardasth Host Anasuya Bharadwaj Looks Adorable In Red Silk Saree, See Pics

Jabardasth Host Anasuya Bharadwaj Looks Adorable In Red Silk Saree, See Pics

Anasuya Bharadwaj will next be seen in the action drama film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

December 20, 2022

The actress paired her outfit with a matching red blouse boat neck blouse and opted for glam makeup.

Telugu actress and TV presenter Anasuya Bharadwaj often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the Jabardasth show’s host dropped snippets from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Anasuya can be seen in her traditional avatar. She looks adorable in a red Kanjeevaram silk saree with golden detailing.

The actress paired her outfit with a matching red blouse boat neck blouse and opted for glam makeup. In terms of accessories, Anasuya sported a heavy statement choker necklace with a matching set of earrings and bangles. She rounded off her look with a black bindi and a high-raised bun.

See the pics:

Seeing her gorgeous pictures, Anasuya’s fans were blown away. They quickly started showering compliments on their favourite actress. One of the users commented, “sexy and hot," while another wrote, “Super." Many others dropped uncountable hearts emojis in comments.

On the work front, Anasuya was featured in three back-to-back films this year. It includes Khiladi, Darja, and Pakka Commercial. The actress is currently gearing up for her next project, Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is a Telugu language action drama film Written and directed by Sukumar. The movie features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is currently under production.

After this, she also has the Tamil-language action thriller movie, Michael in her pipeline. The film is directed by Ranjith Jeyakodi and features Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The movie will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Apart from this, Anasuya is currently happy after the teaser of her film received a good response from the audience. However, the movie is bankrolled jointly by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

December 20, 2022
last updated: December 20, 2022, 13:34 IST
