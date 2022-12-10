Jackie Chan Reveals Rush Hour 4 Is In The Works

Are you a fan of Jackie Chan? If yes, then there's a piece of happy news for you. The action hero has revealed that the fourth installment of his popular Rush Hour movies is in the talks. Chan and Chris Tucker have managed to entertain audiences with the Rush Hour movies which are a great combination of action and comedy.

Jackie Chan made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to a report by Deadline, he informed the festival audience, “We’re talking about part 4 right now," and added that the will be meeting with the film's director to go through the screenplay.

The actor did not name the director but did provide some additional information about the movie and his experience in Hollywood movies and the industry. Jackie Chan, a colossus in the Hong Kong film industry, said “I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action.”

Jackie Chan also said that he plans to make “less action stories, more love stories" in the future.

The three versions of the film the action-comedy Rush Hour was helmed by Brett Ratner. The first installment of the film stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, with Tzi Ma, Tom Wilkinson, Ken Leung, Mark Rolston, Elizabeth Pena, and Rex Linn in supporting roles.

Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3 are the other two sequels of the film. The series features a Hong Kong detective who teams up with a loudmouthed LAPD officer to solve a series of worldwide crimes. The original Rush Hour, released in 1998, was a massive hit and made close to $250 million at the box office. It made Jackie Chan, already a popular actor in Asia, a star across the world.

Jackie Chan is currently prepping for a film project which the actor called a “drama film for women," at the film Red Sea festival.

