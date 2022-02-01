Jackie Shroff Birthday: Jaggu Dada’s Real Life Is Not Less Exciting Than a Film

Actor Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 65th birthday today. He has been working in films and web series without taking a break. Coming from an ordinary family, Jackie Shroff’s journey of becoming a Bollywood star has not been easy. He has set an example of how dreams come true in Bollywood. It would not be wrong to say that his own life has also been quite filmy.

Jackie Shroff’s childhood was spent in poverty. He lived in a chawl in Mumbai. People of his locality used to call him Jaggu Dada. Due to the financial condition of the family, he left his studies. Before appearing in films, he tried to become a cook and flight attendant.

In several interviews, Jackie recalled the incident which completely changed his life. According to him, he was waiting for the bus to arrive at a bus stand in Mumbai. Then a man came up to him and asked, “Will you do modeling." Back then Jackie was not earning anything and he immediately asked the man, “Paisa Dega kya (will you give me money)." This changed his life and he started his modeling career.

Jackie Shroff started his career with the film Hero (1983) and became a star overnight. Even after the massive success of his debut film, Jackie lived in the chawl for a long time. Jackie Shroff had a huge fan following and even the producers and directors used to wait in queue outside his house to make him sign their films.

Jackie is also known for helping the poor. He even funds for the poor’s treatment in Nanavati Hospital. He also inspires people to plant trees.

Jackie Shroff has been equally controversial. In 1986, Jackie Shroff was accused of molesting film actress Tabu. Then Tabu was very young and Jackie Shroff was filming with her sister Farah who had revealed this. Tabu never even worked with Jackie Shroff.

