The most beloved father-son duo of our Indian Cinema, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff undoubtedly sets major family goals and today on the occasion of the latter’s birthday superstar Jackie Shroff took to Instagram to wish his son, Tiger Shroff, a very happy birthday.

In the post, he shared an adorable collage of pictures from when Tiger was a kid, showing his father’s love for his son and his immense pride in all of his accomplishments. He captions the post saying, “Good health and happiness to you always.. keep inspiring the kids ♥️ Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff."

The post quickly garnered attention from celebs as well as the fans all over the world, with many taking to the comment section to share their own well-wishes for the beloved actor. Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Wishing Tiger a wonderful birthday my dearest Jackie. Love and light to all at home." Neena Gupta wrote, “All love and blessings for ur loved one!" Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “Such beautiful pics. Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff!" Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff (with cake emoji)". Krishna Shroff wrote, “The best(with heart emojis)". Ayesha Shroff dropped a slew of heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Happy Birthday to Tiger Shroff. An inspiration to many. Have a great musical birthday!" Another one wrote, “Happy waala birthday my most favourite star!" Someone else said, “Happy Happy birthday to our real (tiger emoji)". A fan stated, “Happy Birthday chote Bidu!" Another one commented, “Bachpan se hi heera tha bhai Tiger!"

Earlier in the day, Disha shared an unseen photo of the actor where he can be seen wearing a Tiger print scarf over his jacket. His eyes are closed and his hand is on his chest. Sharing the adorable photo, Disha wrote, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day tiggy"

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff will be headlining Ganpath. The much awaited film, starring Tiger along with Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon, is all set to release on Dusshera - October 20, 2023.

