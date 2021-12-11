Jackie Shroff Fights Back Tears As He Recalls Mother's Death in Heartbreaking Yet So Inspiring Video

Jackie Shroff’s mother Rita Shroff had died of a stroke in 2014, and to date, the actor gets emotional on remembering the loss. Recently, in an interview with RSTV, he opened up on how due to the fancy big house, he could not save his mother. In the chat, Jackie first revealed that he used to live in kholi, a typical room of 100-sq ft to 200-sq ft area, which comprises a hall and kitchen, along with his mother, father, and brother. The actor explained that if either one of us used to cough, other members used to get up and check everything was alright.

With god’s grace and his own hard work, the actor climbed the success ladder and attained incomparable love and respect in the Bollywood industry. Jackie said that when money came in, he got a fancy house. Though the actor was happy that he was able to give his mother her own room, walls came in the way. Jackie shared that during the night, she suffered a heart attack and because of the walls, he or the family could not hear her voice. The actor said that only if the walls were not there, he could have taken his mother to a hospital in time and she could have survived.

Previously, when Jackie and Suniel Shetty graced Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the latter had shared the same thought. Following this, Jackie broke down in tears while host Amitabh Bachchan was moved.

In a pre-recorded interview, which was shared by Sony on their Instagram handle, Suniel revealed that Jackie had shared a ‘beautiful’ thought after his mother’s demise. Reiterating what Jackie told him, Suniel stated, “Dada said when I used to live in a one-room chawl, if my mother would cough I would know." But, Suniel continued, when they moved into a bigger house, he didn’t know when his mother passed away.

The memory provoked Jackie’s emotions and he broke down in tears, while Amitabh also appeared to be teary-eyed as well. Suniel, too, wiped his tears after which Jackie kissed him on the forehead. Amitabh lauded their bond and friendship, the veteran actor said that in today’s day and age, very rarely do you find such friendships.

