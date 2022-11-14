Jackie Shroff Hosts 80s Actors Reunion With Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Others

The annual reunion of '80s great actors was held in Mumbai on Sunday, after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 11th reunion was hosted by actors Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff at the latter's home in Mumbai. Pictures from the event, which was attended by over 30 celebrities from the Indian film industry, have been going viral on the internet and they are truly unmissable.

The list includes Chiranjeevi, Khushboo, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shobana, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Revathy, Tina Ambani, and Madhoo Shah along with Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Raj Babbar, among many others. Apart from them, several other celebs from the South Indian film industry such as Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar Sethupathi, K Baghyaraj, Naresh, Sarathkumar, Bhanu Chandar, Lissy, Poornima, Suhasini Maniratnam, Radha Nair, Saritha, Sumalatha, Ambika, and Nadhiya were also present at the event. All of the celebrities gathered and posed for group photos, which were then shared online by actors, paparazzi and fan pages.

Check out pictures from the grand event here:

Many celebrities were dressed in black, orange, and grey outfits in photos from the party that were shared online. Ramya and Meenakshi were dressed in silver, while Vidya Balan wore a black saree with orange prints. Jackie was dressed in an orange shirt and a grey bottom, which seemed to be a lungi. Anupam looked dapper as he was dressed in a black suit.

According to reports, the venue was decorated in Maharashtrian style, and the spread on the table included Maharashtrian delicacies. Poonam Dhillon and Jackie Shroff, the hosts, went to great lengths to prepare the venue in the theme colours and welcome their guests. The get-together reportedly lasted until the early hours of Monday morning. A medley was also performed by actors from the South. Poonam Dhillon planned games and a quiz.

Hindustan Times stated that Chiranjeevi hosted the 10th annual reunion of '80s stars at his home in Hyderabad in 2019. “Dozens of celebs from had attended that reunion. However, due to the heavy prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held for the last two years. This year, it was revived as the celebs met in Mumbai for their annual reunion,” the report added.

