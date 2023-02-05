Home » News » Movies » Jackie Shroff Joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Strikes Intense Pose in First Character Poster; Take a Look

Jackie Shroff Joins Rajinikanth's Jailer, Strikes Intense Pose in First Character Poster; Take a Look

Jackie Shroff joined the cast of Rajinikanth's Jailer. The first looks of the actor from the film was unveiled on Sunday.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

February 05, 2023

Chennai, India

Jackie Shroff's first look from the film Jailer
Jackie Shroff's first look from the film Jailer

Jackie Shroff has joined Rajinikanth’s film, Jailer. The megastar has collaborated with Nelson Dilipkumar for the first time for Jailer. On Sunday, the production house took to their social media page to share the news and share Shroff’s first looks from the film. Sun Pictures took to Twitter to write, “Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer " The poster shows an intense Jackie Shroff showcasing a rugged look. Prior to this, Jackie Shroff and Rajinikanth collaborated in the films Kochadaiiyaan and Uttar Dakshin.

Take a look:

Last month, Tamannaah joined the cast of Jailer and announced the news on social media. She wrote, “Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!!I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you… "

Rajinikanth’s 169th film Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On his birthday, the makers of Jailer unveiled his character’s looks from the film with a teaser. It started with a shot of Rajinikanth sitting with only his legs visible to us. Then we get to see his silhouette. We then see him fixing his shirt and getting ready and then finally get a clear view of his face. The teaser video ends with the megastar smirking at the camera. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi.

February 05, 2023
last updated: February 05, 2023, 20:59 IST
