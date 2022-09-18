Jackie Shroff on Anil Kapoor Saying He Was Insecure About the Actor: When a Man of His Calibre...

Earlier this week, Anil Kapoor revealed on Koffee With Karan 7 that he was insecure about Jackie Shroff’s success during their debut days. Recalling those days, Anil Kapoor said that although Jackie Shroff was an outsider, he got his first break from Shubhash Ghai and became an A-lister soon, while he was doing ‘bit roles’ and south Indian movies and he did not feel good about it. He also felt the same way when Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol were launched.

He said that he was insecure about Shroff. Now, the veteran actor responded to Kapoor’s confession. Talking to Times Now, he said, “It is normal to look up to your older brother and say oh… But I know he is a guy who really really cares for me deep down in his heart and what he says is such a beautiful emotional display which not many people say it. His heart is absolutely clean and he speaks what he feels. That gives me a lot of credit, when a man of his calibre says that, he is giving me so much respect."

During the show, filmmaker Karan Johar also asked Anil Kapoor about his views on nepotism in the industry. The veteran actor said that he does not take it seriously and only focuses on his work.

Work-wise, Anil Kapoor and Jackie have collaborated together in past for many movies like Ram Lakhan, Trimurti, Lajja, Kabhi Na Kabhi, and Karma among others. Anil was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the No Entry sequel titled No Entry Mein Entry.

