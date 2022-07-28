Jackie Shroff Reacts to Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Rumoured Breakup: 'It's Their Love Story'

Actor Jackie Shroff has broken his silence on rumoured reports about his son Tiger Shroff’s breakup with Disha Patani. The duo, however, has never admitted to being in a relationship and has always maintained they are “just friends."

In an interview with Bombay Times, Jackie Shroff was asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours and he said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

He further said that his family shares a great bond with Disha. “See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc," he said.

After dating for almost six years, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have reportedly parted ways, if recent reports are to be believed. The two actors are not seeing each other for almost six months now. The source cited by Hindustan Times claims that while the details of what happened between Tiger and Disha are not known, it is clear that they are ‘single’ now.

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns in which she will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres on July 29. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Screw Dheela. He also has Ganapath in his pipeline.

